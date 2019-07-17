Here's your mid-week forecast:
FORECAST:
Wednesday
Hi: 82° | Lo: 71°
Precipitation: 60% | Wind: WSW at 10mph
Today: News10NBC First Alert Yellow Weather Day: Very humid with some tropical downpours. Locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Mix of sun and clouds
Thursday
Hi: 88° | Lo: 68°
Precipitation: 50% | Wind: W at 10mph
Very warn and humid with a few showers.
Partly cloudy
Friday
Hi: 94° | Lo: 73°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 10mph
News10NBC First Alert Yellow Weather Day for dangerous heat. Hazy, hot and humid with a slight thunder threat in the afternoon. The heat index will be over 100 degrees.
Partly cloudy
Saturday
Hi: 92° | Lo: 77°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WNW at 8mph
Hazy, hot and humid with thunderstorms possible.
Partly cloudy
Sunday
Hi: 88° | Lo: 73°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: NW at 8mph