Here's your mid-week forecast:

FORECAST:

Wednesday

Hi: 82° | Lo: 71°

Precipitation: 60% | Wind: WSW at 10mph

Today: News10NBC First Alert Yellow Weather Day: Very humid with some tropical downpours. Locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Mix of sun and clouds

Thursday

Hi: 88° | Lo: 68°

Precipitation: 50% | Wind: W at 10mph

Very warn and humid with a few showers.

Partly cloudy

Friday

Hi: 94° | Lo: 73°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 10mph

News10NBC First Alert Yellow Weather Day for dangerous heat. Hazy, hot and humid with a slight thunder threat in the afternoon. The heat index will be over 100 degrees.

Partly cloudy

Saturday

Hi: 92° | Lo: 77°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WNW at 8mph

Hazy, hot and humid with thunderstorms possible.

Partly cloudy

Sunday

Hi: 88° | Lo: 73°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: NW at 8mph