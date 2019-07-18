Two local assemblymembers have submitted legislation to ensure the safety of grease traps.The proposed legislation has four key safety provisions.

Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Jamie Romeo have submitted legislation to ensure the safety of grease traps.

This comes after a 3-year-old boy fell into one behind the Tim Hortons on University Avenue in Rochester and died Monday. Police say that particular trap had an unsecured plastic cover at the time of the incident. Police call it a tragedy that happened in seconds.

"Now that we know this is possible for this to happen, it's important for us to, as a state, put safety measures in place..." said Bronson.

The covers will no longer be permitted to be plastic and must be made of metal. They must be secured with a bolt or locking mechanism at all times when they are unattended.

The proposed bill also states that there must be signage that is visible at the location of the trap indicating the danger.

Lastly, annual inspections will be required to ensure compliance with these provisions.

"This is heartbreaking and I can only imagine what this mother and this family is going through which is why this is so important and why we have to make sure these circumstances never happen again..." said Romeo.

The bill will be filed this week for consideration in the next legislative session.

Bronson and Romeo released the following statement Wednesday:

“Every parent's worst fear is that harm will come to their child. Today we continue to mourn the heartbreaking death of a young boy and we grieve with his family.

The death of any child is tragic and the fact that similar grease trap incidents occurred in other states is deeply disturbing. That is why we have introduced legislation which would ensure that this type of devastating tragedy never occurs again in New York State. Our legislation does this through the adoption of four key safety provisions. One – the covers to these traps will no longer be permitted to be plastic – they must be made of metal and rated for heavy road traffic. Two – they must be secured with a bolt or locking mechanism at all times when they are unattended. Three – there must be signage that is clearly visible at the location of the trap indicating the danger. Four –annual inspections will be required to ensure compliance with the aforementioned provisions.

These are common-sense safety measures that will protect our children in our community and across New York State. We ask for the community to keep this family in their thoughts during this difficult time.”