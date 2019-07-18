Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Garrett Alread, of Victor, is a 2018-19Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athlete. To be eligible, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative 3.25 GPA or higher. Alread plays for Kutztown University.

Casey Brentnall, of Farmington, and Payton Elliott, Audrey Goldfarb, Joseph Loffredo, Alyssa Nelson and Claire Rugaber, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rochester.

Nicole Petilli, of Victor, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. Petilli majors in aerospace engineering.

Marissa Saporito, of Victor, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Brennan Saur, of Victor, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Purchase College.