An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat-related illnesses are possible.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* LOCATIONS...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga,

Livingston, and Ontario counties.

* TIMING...From noon Friday through early Saturday evening.

Highest heat index lasting for several hours Friday afternoon

and again Saturday afternoon.

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...As high as 105 to 108.

* IMPACTS...Heat illnesses likely for those spending prolonged

periods outdoors or in non-air conditioned locations. Prolonged

heat is most dangerous for young children and the elderly. Car

temperatures can reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

Temperatures will remain very warm and muggy Friday night,

preventing non-air conditioned buildings from cooling off.

Instructions: An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat-related illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun... and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Target Area:

Livingston

Monroe

Niagara

Northern Cayuga

Ontario

Orleans

Wayne