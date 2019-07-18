Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine recently named The Bonadio Group among the 60 Best Companies to Work for in New York, ranking 19th in the small and medium business category.

Great Place to Work selected companies based on responses to a culture questionnaire and anonymous survey that polled employees about their employers’ benefits, programs and workplace culture.

The Bonadio Group also earned spots on 2019 regional top workplace lists in its Albany, Buffalo and Rochester locations, as well as Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services list.

Visit bit.ly/30wwRAf for information.