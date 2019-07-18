Joshua Freeland, 24, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest and failure to comply after striking a deputy and sending him to the hospital with his truck, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. Freeland was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail where he was released with no bail set; he is scheduled to return to Canandaigua Town Court at a later date.

HOPEWELL — A Penn Yan man leaving the parking lot after a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center was arrested on multiple charges after the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said he disobeyed deputies and struck one with his vehicle.

Joshua Freeland, 24, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest and failure to comply after striking a deputy with his truck and sending him to the hospital. Freeland was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail where he was released with no bail set. He is scheduled to return to Canandaigua Town Court at a later date.

The alleged incident happened Saturday night after Skynyrd wrapped up the show.

Freeland was leaving the CMAC venue going eastbound on County Road 18 instead of heading west before striking a deputy, deputies said. When Freeland got out of his truck, deputies said he threatened them and got into a physical altercation with the deputies.

The following morning he was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail and released.