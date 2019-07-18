Potential heat index of 110 leads to cancelation of Saturday's New York Derby; regular racing resumes Monday

FARMINGTON — Officials at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack (FLGR) announced that this Saturday’s 47th running of the New York Derby, is rescheduled due to the forecasted excessive heat throughout the region.

Saturday ‘s racing calendar included the tracks signature races the $150,000 New York Derby and the $75,000 New York Oaks.

“Creating the safest environment for racing is at the forefront of our operation,” said Chris Riegle, Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack president and general manager. “The forecasted heat this Saturday would create conditions that are not suitable for the well-being of our equine athletes or those who work with and care for them.”

The New York Derby, which is the second leg of the Big Apple Triple for New York-bred 3-year-olds and originally scheduled for Saturday, will be rescheduled at a date to be announced. The New York Derby T-Shirt giveaway will also move to the rescheduled date. (Regular racing at FLGR will resume Monday.)

Blindwillie McTell is the favorite for the 47th renewal of the New York Derby. The 5-2 program choice for the New York-bred stake restricted to 3-year-olds won the $125,000 Mike Lee Stakes in his most recent start on May 27 at Belmont Park. The Linda Rice-trainee has been no worse than second in five career starts including three stakes victories. The $258,650 earner will begin the feature event from the outside post. He will be ridden for the first time by jockey Oscar Gomez.

Not That Brady will be making his FLGR debut in the eighth race. The $205,300 earner is the first foal of Lisa’s Booby Trap, who made national news as a human interest story in 2010. Lisa's Booby Trap attained more than $180,000 in earnings despite blindness in one eye and a club foot.

Not That Brady won the $100,000 Damon Runyon in his first stakes appearance at Aqueduct on December 31. He showed even more class with a second place finish in the Grade 3 Withers stakes on February 2. The Rudy Rodriguez-trainee will be ridden by Reylu Gutierrez and is listed at 4-1 in the morning line.

The $150,000 New York Derby is one of the richest races scheduled to be run at FLGR. Notable past winners of the annual stake include Fio Rito and Tin Cup Chalice. The event has been run for years as the second jewel of the Big Apple Triple beginning with the Mike Lee Stakes at Belmont Park and concluding with the Albany Stakes at Saratoga.