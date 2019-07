Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — The Hi-Jivers (with guest drummer McKinley James), 8 p.m.; Friday — Megan Flechaus Band, 5:30 p.m., Dirty Grass Players, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Mikaela Davis and Southern Star, with Borger and Annabelle Lord-Patey, 8 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Open Jam with Andy Saxby and Matt Beeman, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Laura Thurston, 5-7 p.m., John Payton Project, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Chris Bethmann (supper show), 5-7 p.m., The Chinchillas, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bernunzio Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Old Timey Jam, 6:30 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — CC Ryder, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — The Ende Brothers, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Vic Cottongim, 1-5 p.m.

Boulder Coffee, 100 Alexander St., Rochester: Thursday — Youth Open Mic, 6 p.m.; Friday — Getting Melons, Losing Melons, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Melissa MacLean, 8-10 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Friday — Open Mic hosted by Rick Constantino, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Rock-It Science, 6-9 p.m.

Brewery Pub, 8 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Red Means Go, 8 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Friday — The Messthetics (members of Fugazi), with Fortunato, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Attic 39 (Green Day tribute), 8 p.m.

California Brew Haus, 402 W. Ridge Road, Rochester: Saturday — Dirty Summer Vibes hosted by Dirt or Die, 4-10 p.m.

Club 86, 86 Avenue E, Geneva: Friday — Echomen, 8-11 p.m.

CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell: Sunday — Rob Thomas, with Abby Anderson, 7 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday — Mike Speranza, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Squid, 9 p.m.; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Friday — Hard Promises, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Brass Transit, 8 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Dusty Bottle, 6 p.m., Porcelain Train, 9 p.m.; Friday — Gunsmoke, 10 p.m.; Saturday — Amanda Ashley Trio, 10 p.m.

Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima: Thursday — Nick Schnebelen Band, 7 p.m.; Sunday — Lauren Mitchell, 6 p.m.

Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — Pentanol, Nostalgic Stereo, McClane, SUP, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Swimmer, 10 p.m.; Friday — Left Handed Second Baseman and Friends (including Warren Zevon's "Excitable Boy" in entirety), 7:45-11 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Larry Fox, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Saturday — Joe Beard, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Square Dance with Aaron Lipp, Cap Cooke and Doug & Bobby Henrie (calling by Petra Page-Mann), 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Open Stage with Jimmy Grillo, 7 p.m.; Friday — Genesee Saw, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The Dungarees, 8 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Saturday — Whiplash & Son, 4-7 p.m., ROC Street, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Lake Street Station, 41 Lake St., Geneva: Friday — Scott Guest, 6-9 p.m.

Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 Route 247, Gorham: Thursday — Enter the Haggis, 7-10 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave, Rochester: Thursday — Meghan Koch & The Gentlemen Callers, 7 p.m.; Friday — The Jane Mutiny, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The White Hots, 8 p.m.

Lobby Craft Eatery, 3530 East Lake Road, Canandaigua: Thursday — Open Mic, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Jimmy Jam Duo, 7-10 p.m.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Mike Guidice, 8-11 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — Alex Goettel, 6-8:30 p.m.; Saturday — The Cool Club and The Lipker Sisters, 8-10:30 p.m.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Friday — Spit Nickels, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Michael Angelo Batio, 8 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — The Skeleton Keys, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday — Bobby Rosato, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Murphy's Law, 759 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Thursday — Brian Ayers, time TBA.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — These Guys, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Shotgun Pauly, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Naples Hotel, 111 S. Main St., Naples: Thursday — Rick Constantino, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Casey Bloom, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — James Draught, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Marco Amadio, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — St. Vith, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — The Ayers Brothers, 6-8 p.m.

NY Beer Project, 300 High St., Victor: Saturday — Double Trouble, 7 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Dallas Green, 6-9 p.m.

Party in the Park at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Manhattan Square, Rochester: Thursday — Josh Shapiro, 5:30 p.m., Gideon Luke & The People, 6:45 p.m., Almost Queen, 8:30 p.m.

Peacemaker Brewing Co., 20 Pleasant St., Canandaigua: Friday — Jerry Martin, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Volcano, 6-9 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — Mike Pullano, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Uptown Tango, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — John Palocy and Gary Cummings, 6-9 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Levi Gangi (piano), 6:30 p.m.

Ramada Lakefront, 41 Lake Front Drive, Geneva: Friday — Seein' Double, 6-9 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing, 7 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Take Two, 5-8 p.m.; Saturday — Ryan Sutherland, 6-9 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Ruby Shooz, 5-9 p.m., Vinyl, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Bad Ju Ju, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rio Tomatlán, 106 Bemis St., Canandaigua: Saturday — Meyer & McGuire, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Sunday — Michael George Gonzalez, 3-5 p.m.

Spirit Room, 139 State St., Rochester: Thursday — Jordan Sand, Saunt Yübear and SMaxKult, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Parents and Children, Husbands and Wives (storyteller Penny Sterling with musicians Mike and Mel Muscarella), 7 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Ave., Henrietta: Saturday — Elmer Cobb Band (Tom Petty tribute), 9 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — OHS, 8 p.m.; Friday — The Dirty Pennies, with The Capitals, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The Majestics, 8 p.m.

Tiki Bar at Stivers Marina, 402 Boodys Hill Road, Geneva: Thursday — James Draught, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — CC & Road Runners, 7-11 p.m.; Sunday — Nick LeDuc, 5-8 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Double Shot, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday — Back to the Roots, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Tom Chamberlain, 6-9 p.m.

Vineyard Community Space, 836 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Countdown from Ten, Kindofkind, False Pockets, Make It Stop, 6:30-10 p.m.; Friday — EMDR, Jackson Cavalier, Whirlin' Jack Dervy, 6:30-10 p.m.