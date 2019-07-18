IDI Billing Solutions changes leadership

IDI Billing Solutions in Victor recently appointed Patrick Talty as president. Donald Culeton will remain as CEO.

Talty will use his more than 22 years of experience at IDI to expand on the company’s ability to solve industry problems and deliver solutions to customers. Talty most recently worked as vice president of operations and chief security officer, overseeing IDI’s cloud operations, professional services and compliance programs.

Talty holds a Master of Business Administration in executive leadership and applied management from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He retains CGEIT and CISM credentials for professionals who manage, design and oversee enterprise information technology and security programs.

Thompson names 2nd-quarter Health Heroes

UR Medicine Thompson Health selected three associates as Health Heroes for the second quarter of 2019.

Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO, presented certificates of achievement to Brianna Cole-Allen, of Farmington, and Kelly Fee and Mark Zagata, of Canandaigua. Cole-Allen works on the 2 West floor of Thompson Hospital, Fee is at the Meadows at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center and Zagata works at facility services.

All were honored for making significant lifestyle changes and being role models for others. They will receive their choice of logoed apparel and be featured in the health system’s internal newsletter, “Topics.”