Thursday

Jul 18, 2019 at 9:51 AM Jul 18, 2019 at 9:52 AM


The Pittsford Little League 10U boys all-star team, District 4, won the championship versus Irondequoit July 7 with a score of 12-2. They are now 4-0 in the tournament.
This is the first Pittsford team, of any age, to make it past districts.
Visit pittsfordlittleleague.org for more information.