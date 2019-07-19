Authorities say 16-year-old Nicole Marie Durkee left her home after a disagreement with her guardian. She was last seen at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 18. Nicole may be in the area of Lime Street in Rochester, according to Canandaigua Police.

Authorities say 16-year-old Nicole Marie Durkee left her home after a disagreement with her guardian. She was last seen at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 18.

Durkee may be in the area of Lime Street in Rochester, according to Canandaigua Police.

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 225lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Durkee's whereabouts is asked to contact the Canandaigua Police Department at (585) 396-5035.