GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester, an achievement center that serves 300 families of all ages in Rochester with Down syndrome, will launch the Amina Grace speech and language program through a $50,000 grant from the Golisano Foundation.

The grant will be used to purchase program materials and support a speech language pathologist.

“We are extremely excited to give our participants the opportunity to succeed even more with the help of this new program,” said Jennifer Bustamante, president and co-founder of GiGi’s Playhouse. “Thanks to the Golisano Foundation’s support, we will be able to offer youth, teens and adults the opportunity to improve their speech and language skills including enunciation, clarity of speech, word order and message meaning. These skills are so important to building self-confidence, comprehension, problem-solving, school readiness, social skills, independence and improving overall quality of life.”

The literacy program at Gigi’s Playhouse annually teaches thousands of kids with Down syndrome to read. Its 30-plus educational and therapeutic programs are offered at no charge to families.

“We are pleased to help Gigi’s Playhouse Rochester launch this essential program that will provide fundamental skills to the children and adults they serve,” said Ann Costello, director of the Golisano Foundation. “People with intellectual and developmental disabilities have so many talents and skills. By increasing their access to educational opportunities, they may achieve their greatest potential.”

The new program is expected to launch this fall. Visit gigisplayhouse.org/rochester for information.