The rehabilitation and nursing center has invested in virtual reality technology for its residents

HOPEWELL — Using technology to take a trip down memory lane, a local health care center is introducing its residents to the world of virtual reality.

Ontario Center, a rehabilitation and nursing center in Hopewell, recently invested in virtual reality technology.

Research is still being done on the health benefits of VR for seniors, but residents are quickly taking to the idea.

It is used for many different reasons: entertainment, exercise, and stimulation to increase cognitive function.

For 93-year-old Connie McCune, it’s a chance to go back in time. She traveled often with her late husband, and never thought she’d have the chance to go on adventures from her room in Ontario Center.

“This is just one series,” she explained, as she saw the sights of Paris through her VR goggles. She added, “but they have many series, anything you can think of.”

Her favorites are the underwater sequences. “The fish swim right up to me, you reach out thinking you can touch them,” she laughed.

For others, a fishing trip is a favorite. There is even a virtual rod they can use to catch fish.

One health benefit researchers are seeing is for patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia, with VR providing a calming experience.

