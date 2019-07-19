July marked the beginning of the 2019-20 year for the Victor-Farmington Rotary Club. President Jim Crane opened the first meeting of the year with a call for members to continue their support of the club’s service projects as it enters its 53rd year of service.

The club presented a donation to the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard, which came from a $500 Child Hunger Grant provided by Rotary District 7120. Victor-Farmington Rotary bought supplies for the program and added a cash donation, bringing the total to $1,000.

Karen Guidarelli accepted the grant and supplies on behalf of the food cupboard. These will provide food vouchers, food preparation items and information on how to properly prepare food to children of families utilizing its programs.

The vouchers and items will be distributed at the weekly farm market in the village of Victor to children ages 5-13. The program will continue through early August, as supplies last.

“Our goal is to eventually become obsolete, but there are needs to be addressed and the food cupboard will continue to address those needs,” Guidarelli said.

Rotarian Karen Parkhurst said the club received final approval for its project to provide a clean water distribution system for the village of La Palma, Nicaragua. Victor-Farmington Rotary raised $67,000 through the Rotary Foundation, local clubs and donors to implement the project.

Rotarian Galen Powers said the joint project between the club and Victor Parks & Recreation to provide handicapped-accessible picnic tables at local parks and help finance other improvements at Victor Municipal Park is done.

The club will provide funds to the Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington for its 2019 Celebration of Youth program.

Crane reviewed other projects, including the annual Rotary Giving Tree, projects involving Rochester schools and Wilson Commencement Park, the annual Christmas party for Rotary exchange students, Hang Around Victor Day, the annual law enforcement recognition dinner, and the annual hosting of Rotary governors from around the world.