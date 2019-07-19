On Friday, a local man pled guilty to first degree criminal sex act and will be sentenced to 5-years in state prison by Ontario County Court Judge Frederick Reed at a later date.

CANANDAIGUA — As the sound of the handcuffs latching around the predators wrists pierced the silent courtroom, the victim let out a sigh of relief.

On Friday, in a last second change of course, Ronald Patrick II, decided not to go to trial, and pled guilty by Alford Plea to first degree criminal sex act and will serve 5-years in state prison when sentenced by Ontario County Court Judge Frederick Reed.

“My client doesn't deny he was there or deny he knew the people that were there,” said his defense attorney David Lee Foster. “Part of this time period is a black out, under the circumstances he can't articulate what he doesn't remember.”

In an Alford Plea the defendant admits that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The ordeal goes back to New Year's eve where the 41-year-old Patrick, was at a Clifton Springs home drinking and partying. According to court testimony Patrick then went upstairs and performed oral sex on the victim who was asleep in bed with her sister. When the victim woke up she was horrified by Patrick, who had removed her clothing and was in the middle of a sex act. The victim screamed out and family members ran upstairs as a fight ensued and the cops were called.

Patrick was living in Victor at the time of his arrest, prior to that Geneva.

“The sentencing exposure is too great to roll the dice," said Foster. “He’s chosen to simply minimize what the state legislation allows.”

Despite Patrick's condition he was still held accountable for his actions.

“Voluntary intoxication is not a defense in this charge,” said First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride. “DNA from a rape kit was collected, the victim had bruises inside her thighs.”

According to MacBride, the second source of DNA located in the rape kit, and collected from the victims body, belonged to a male — not of blood relation to the victim. Patrick was the only non-blood relative to the victim at the party.

The victim will address the court during the victim impact portion of his sentencing.

If Patrick had taken the case to trial and found guilty, he faced a potential sentence of up to 15 years. Patrick waived his right to appeal his conviction.