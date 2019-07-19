Here's a look at your weekend forecast: Hot!

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 94° | Lo: 72°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 10mph

Today: News10NBC First Alert Yellow Weather Day for dangerous heat. Hazy, hot and humid with a slight thunder threat in the afternoon. The heat index will be over 100 degrees.

Tonight: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Mix of sun and clouds

Saturday

Hi: 92° | Lo: 76°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: WNW at 8mph

News10NBC Yellow Alert day for dangerous heat. Hazy, hot and humid with thunderstorms possible into the night. Heat index over 100 degrees.

A few thunderstorms possible

Sunday

Hi: 85° | Lo: 73°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: NW at 8mph

Very humid with possible thunderstorms.