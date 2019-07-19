The Cobblestone Arts Center, which houses the Celebrating the Arts program for adults with developmental disabilities, recently received a $5,000 donation from Wegmans.

The money will be used to build additional classrooms, a larger lunchroom and wider hallways to accommodate the Farmington program, which currently serves 90 students ages 21-85. Enrollment is expected to reach 100 by January 2020.

“Students can’t wait to come here,” said Lorene Benson, director. “What we do in this program with the arts is so unique. It draws them in, engages them, and ultimately allows them to express themselves and communicate like never before. We accomplish this by using the arts as an alternate pathway for the brain to access, process and deliver information.

“We need more organizations like Wegmans that recognize the importance of the arts.”

Call (585) 398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.