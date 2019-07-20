The owner cites moving out of the area and "unfortunate circumstances" as reasons

NAPLES — The Naples Hotel on Main Street in the village of Naples has closed.

Hotel and restaurant owner Heidi Goodman said "due to moving out of the area and unforeseen circumstances, I had to make the hard decision to close."

The building is for sale. Hunt Real Estate has listed the property and the asking price is $485,000.

"As an investor, my focus is on the sale of the business and building," Goodman said. "My hope is that it goes to a good fit for the community that helps it flourish the way it should."

A post dated July 14 on the Naples Hotel Facebook page notes that the hotel and its Tipping Glass are temporarily closed for business.

"Apologies for any inconvenience," the post reads.

Naples Mayor Brian Schenk said half a dozen families have come into his office in the last two days saying they had reservations at the hotel.

"Unfortunately, that's a little bit of black eye on the Village of Naples," Schenk said. "I have no comment on the fact that any business would close or do what they need to do. However, when people are asking how can we contact the owners or where can we go to find accommodations and come to my office, that's a little bit of a problem for me."

Schenk said the hotel is a cornerstone and icon in the center of the village.

"It's pretty important to our community," he said.

The Naples Hotel was built 124 years ago and until its closing, it was the oldest hotel in Ontario County.