HAMMONDSPORT — A Genesee County couple was injured after their boat exploded on Keuka Lake Saturday afternoon.

According to News10 WHEC, The Batavia couple was at the Wine Country Classic Boat Show in Hammondsport when their boat blew up. The 1955 Century Coronado was destroyed and sunk.

The woman was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital with severe burns on her legs. Her husband had some minor cuts.

NBC affiliate WETM in Elmira spoke with a witness who recalled the frantic moments after the explosion.

"I'd say stuff flew 30 to 40 feet in the air, I mean, just everything blew," Donny Schneider from Williamsport, Pennsylvania said. "I'm sure people wanted to go into help, but they needed to stay back so they could get it out. It was pretty somber after it went. Everybody's worried."

The chief of the Hammondsport Fire Department said excessive fumes probably caused the blast. A boat blower is used for ventilation, but the chief said either the blower was off or the boat didn’t have one.

News10NBC is working to find out the names of the people injured.