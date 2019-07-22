Katina Pantazopoulos, 12, will take the stage at Finger Lakes Community College on July 26 to perform “The Young and the Restless: Beethoven & Brahms, Katina & Jasper” at the Canandaigua LakeMusic Festival.

Pantazopoulos will join her teacher, cellist Amy Barston, for a set of duets. The Jasper Quartet will perform Beethoven’s String Quartet in F-Major, Op. 59 No. 1, as well as Brahms' Sextet No. 1 in B-Flat with violinist Kevin Kumar and Barston.

The show will start with an artists’ chat at 7:15 p.m. in the FLCC Student Center Auditorium, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell.

The last formal concert for the festival, “A World Lit by Fire: Bach, Handel and Brahms,” is set for 1:45 p.m. July 28. Tickets cost $28 for general admission, or $10 with a student ID. Email director@lakemusicfestival.org or visit lakemusicfestival.org for information.