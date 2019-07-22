Police say two swastikas were spray-painted on the side of the Mt. Calvary Church of God and Christ on Milton Street in Geneva. They are also investigating an earlier incident on June 6 where Investigators say a swastika and the phrase "white power" were spray-painted on a garage door.

GENEVA — Geneva Police are investigating two incidents that they say were racially motivated.

According to News10 WHEC the most recent incident was formally reported on July 15. Police say two swastikas were spray-painted on the side of the Mt. Calvary Church of God and Christ on Milton Street in Geneva. Investigators say it appeared someone had tried to remove the graffiti before officers had arrived.

Police are also investigating an incident at an Elm Street parking lot that was reported on June 6. Investigators say a swastika and the phrase "white power" were spray-painted on a garage door.

"As the Chief of Police for the City of Geneva as well as a City resident for most of my life, this type of divisive display on any property within the City of Geneva will not be tolerated at any level,” Police Chief Michael Passalacqua said in a statement. “The rich, diverse makeup of our city is one of the best attributes we have that make the City of Geneva as beautiful as it is. As in any case, I assure you that any and all leads that are received will be followed up on. I am asking the citizens of Geneva and the general public to please come forward with any and all information that you may have at this time. Any information given to the Police Department can remain confidential in nature.”