The Rochester Regional Health Breast Center has opened its new flagship location on the Linden Oaks Medical Campus located in Suite 320 at 20 Hagen Drive, Penfield.

The expansion is the first phase of a $4.5 million project to expand cancer services at Linden Oaks, and it will improve access to care for patients with breast cancer and other breast conditions.

The newly expanded breast center is in the 20 Hagen Drive building on the Linden Oaks Medical Campus, which is also home to one of Rochester Regional Health’s Lipson Cancer Institute locations. By 2021, the $4.5 million expansion project will turn the building into a complete multi-disciplinary destination for patients with cancer. This includes the adoption of technologies in radiation and medical oncology as well as breast surgery.

