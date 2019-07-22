Wickham Farms designed its Giant Corn Maze to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing on July 20, 1969.

The Giant Corn maze will open Aug. 17 and is located at Wickham Farms new location at 1315 Sweets Corners Road, Penfield. Guests of the farm will be able to purchase a low-price admission ticket. Some of the highlights will include a new jumping pillow, a jumping pad, two kiddie train rides, giant mountain slides and tunnels, playgrounds, a corn pit, mini golf, corn mazes, apple cannons and rubber duck races.

Wickham Farms is also offering season passes, that are on sale now, that will cover guests’ admission from the time the venue opens in August through Halloween when it will close for the season.

Visit wickhamfarms.com for ticket information.