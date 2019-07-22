Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester recently received a $25,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports and the Rochester Area Community Foundation.

The grant will be used to fund scholarships for local girls in grades 3-8 to participate in programs designed to enhance social, psychological and physical skills to better prepare them for life.

“Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester is honored to have received this grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund,” said Kelly Fisher, executive director. “We have the opportunity to impact the lives of girls in our community because of partnerships and grants like this. Our mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experienced-based curriculum that creatively integrates running. Thanks to the ongoing support of the community, we’re able to grow our mission in Rochester.”

Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester was founded in 2010 and serves more than 1,500 girls annually. It is part of Girls on the Run International, a nonprofit with a network of over 200 councils across 50 states and the District of Columbia, focusing on inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.

Girls on the Run is a 10-week program with trained coaches who lead small teams through research-based curricula that includes dynamic discussions, activities and running games to help the girls learn about confidence, character, care, connections and competence. The program positively impacts their communities through a service project, and prepares the girls physically and emotionally to complete a celebratory 5K event.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports provides support on an annual basis for youth sports and recreation programs, helping increase access and affordability within the community. Grantmaking by the foundation focuses on four areas: children and youth, young adults and working-class families, caregivers, and livable communities.