The 2019 Rochester VegFest will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square, 353 Court St., Rochester.

The third annual event will feature speakers, food presentations, music, art and clothing vendors, and exhibitors, all promoting animal welfare, health and wellness, and vegetarian and vegan living.

Admission is free. Visit rocvegfest.org for information.