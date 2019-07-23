The Arc of Monroe recently was recognized as an agency that provides person-centered excellence by the Council on Quality and Leadership.

CQL’s accreditation approach is about being on a journey toward ongoing organizational transformation and continuous improvement. It is about choosing the right path and making measurable progress.

“It is so much more than meeting New York state regulatory requirements,” said Deborah Czerniak, CQL supervisor at Arc of Monroe. “It asks the people we support what they want out of life and how we’re doing at supporting them to get there, if our practices encourage trying new things and challenge the status quo. It’s innovation and changes how our organization thinks.”

The accreditation process looks at 10 basic assurance areas to see if the agency has a system in place to support each, and determine if the agency utilizes each basic assurance in practice. In other words, how the supports are put into action. Three reviewers from CQL spent four days at the Arc of Monroe determining the status of the implementation of the basic assurances, if it operates in a manner that aligns with CQL’s shared values, and speaking to stakeholders from within and outside the organization.

CQL assisted the Arc of Monroe to put together a “What Really Matters” plan meant to influence its strategic plan and help the agency to stay focused on its mission “to create an inclusive society where the people we support may live truly integrated lives and reach their full potential as a part of our community.”

Plans are in the works to improve the integration of the people the Arc of Monroe supports into the community through empowerment, education and self-directed planning, as well as receiving input from various community members and improve natural supports.