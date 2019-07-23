Corporate Communications Inc., a digital marketing agency based in Rochester, recently named Vince Hesketh as director of business development.

Hesketh’s background includes management roles in information technology, sales and marketing, operations, research and development, and the environmental and nonprofit sectors. He holds business degrees from the Rochester Institute of Technology and University of Rochester Simon School.

“I’ve always had a sincere appreciation of the team’s profound depth of tenured skills, coupled with a refreshingly grounded professional culture,” he said. “Needless to say, joining this agency is an exciting move for me. I know the product we deliver is a meaningful digital empowerment of the client toward their business objectives, and I know the operational model is of high integrity with true client partnership at its core.”

Hesketh previously collaborated with Corporate Communications to design and deliver digital transformation.