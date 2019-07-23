Dr. Xingjia Cui, 56, of Pittsford, worked for the Canandaigua Veterans Administration Medical Center and maintained a private psychiatric practice in Canandaigua.

A former Canandaigua psychiatrist was sentenced to a year and a day in prison after being convicted of health care and tax fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Dr. Cui billed health insurance companies for services that he did not provide.

After further investigation, prosecutors say it was revealed that Dr. Cui failed to report hundreds of thousands of dollars of payments that he received directly from his patients.

In addition to his prison sentence, Dr. Cui was also ordered to pay over half a million dollars in restitution.