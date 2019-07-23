Singer and actress Liz Wasser will return to Bristol Valley Theater, 151 S. Main St., Naples, for “An Evening With Liz Wasser” at 8 p.m. Aug. 25.

In this one-woman show, Wasser shares her “obsessions, transgressions and true confessions,” along with her favorite songs from Broadway to pop.

Wasser appears in the web series “Let’s See Hamilton!” Her BVT performances include “Avenue Q,” “Les Miserables,” “Rent,” “Murder Ballad” and “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Tickets cost $20, and are on sale through the BVT box office at bvtnaples.org or 585-374-6318.