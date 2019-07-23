Drivers in the village of Victor may have noticed a sign in front of the Victor United Methodist Church counting down the weeks until Maggie’s Kids. Area churches sponsored the camp in early July for over 100 children from the city of Rochester.

Maggie Harris operates Community Lutheran Ministry on Joseph Avenue in the city. Her year-round ministry focuses on children living in the 14621 ZIP code.

Throughout the Victor week, children participated in Bible study, arts and crafts, games, and music centered around the theme “Love Thyself.” Campers had the chance to visit local parks, and spend time in the fresh air and green grass.

Olive Garden, Pizza D’s and Amiel’s Original Submarines provided food for the camp. Perry’s Ice Cream helped children and staff enjoy a cold snack on a hot afternoon. Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua and Pittsford Dairy donated milk. Macarollin’ and The Perfect Granola also provided donations.

The camp also received gift cards from BJ’s, Target, Wegmans and Tops. Caitlin Macauley baked cookies for the campers.

St. John’s Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, Victor UMC and Farmington UMC provided breakfast, lunch and snacks for campers and volunteers. Willowbrook Christian Church allowed Maggie’s Kids to use its facilities.

Over 50 adult and teen volunteers from five area school districts participated in the camp.