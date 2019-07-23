Saint Anne Church, 1600 Mount Hope Ave., Rochester, will hold its annual Next-to-New Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 22-23 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Goods will be half-price on Aug. 24. Proceeds will support all Saint Anne Church ministries.

Available items include jewelry, artwork, kitchenware, china and crystal, working small appliances, children’s toys and games, and tools.

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 13-20, except for 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 18, at the church’s back entrance. Organizers will not accept analog TVs, books or magazines, bowling balls, car seats, clothing, cosmetics, cribs, computers, entertainment centers, large exercise equipment, light fixtures, Christmas trees, sofas/couches, shoes or boots, skis, tires, and VHS tapes. For details, call (585) 271-3260.

The facility is handicapped-accessible and air-conditioned. Visit ourladyoflourdessaintanne.org for information.