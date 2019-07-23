Laurie Palmisano, of Geneva, will start her new role as assistant principal at Newark Middle School and Kelley School, as well as social-emotional learning coordinator for the Newark Central School District, starting Aug. 18.

Palmisano was an administrative intern at NMS and Newark High School for 2018-19, and taught fifth grade at Kelley in 2017-18. She recently served as the secondary level summer school principal. Palmisano taught fifth and sixth grades at Lyons Elementary School for 12 years.

NMS Principal Teresa Prinzi and Kelley School Principal Jeff Hamelinck said they look forward to having Palmisano join their administrative teams.

“We are very excited to have Laurie here at the middle school as assistant principal,” Prinzi said. “She has made great connections with our students and families. Her background and experiences will continue to be an asset to our school community.”

“We’re thrilled to have Laurie back at Kelley in the role of AP and SEL coordinator,” Hamelinck said. “We look forward to her depth of knowledge in the area of student social-emotional learning and the relationships she has with our school community that will lead to a positive impact on students.”

Palmisano said her work as an AP and SEL coordinator will involve augmenting systems that enhance academic prowess, behaviors and skills to ensure all students are “safe, responsible, respectful and productive members of their community.”

“We also will be helping students improve skills in the areas of self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, making positive relationships and responsible decision-making,’’ she said.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Laurie in two districts now and she’s an exceptional educator who will make a fantastic addition to the administrative team here in Newark,” Superintendent Matt Cook said. “She is 100% focused on improving the learning environment for students and that focus will benefit all of us.”

“I am looking forward to the roles that Laurie will be taking on to support our students with social-emotional learning,” said Krista Lewis, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “She takes on everything that she does with positive energy and dedication. Laurie has a wealth of knowledge to share and will be a valuable resource for this work.”

Palmisano earned her bachelor’s in elementary education from Elmira College and a master’s in general education at St. Lawrence University. She completed her administrative degree in educational leadership at SUNY Oswego.