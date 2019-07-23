The 43rd annual Park Ave Summer Art Festival will showcase local arts and crafts along a tree-lined stretch of Park Avenue from Alexander Street to Culver Road on Aug. 3-4.

The festival will present an eclectic mix of pieces from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 4. A jury met this spring to review over 450 submissions spanning 23 states and Canada. The art show features over 40 food vendors, a kids park and three entertainment stages.

This year’s poster is designed by Jen Born, of West Irondequoit, who will be at the festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Berkeley Street and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Oxford Street.

“I was trying to recreate the overall sense of whimsy and appreciation of culture that you get while walking around the Park Avenue neighborhood,” Born said. “I love playing around with bright colors and patterns, and the freedom of creating a world that doesn’t necessarily make complete sense. Of course, I had to incorporate my dog, Tully, into the piece.”

Families can stop by the Rochester Museum & Science Center Public Access Park for refreshments, bounce houses, Bristol Mountain’s Aerial Adventures, a rock wall and a bungee/trampoline jump.

Bill Schmitt & The Bluesmasters, The All In Brass Band, Blonde Over Blue, Laura & The Earthlings and Light Blue will perform at the Alexander Stage on Aug. 3, followed by Worthy Duncan, Allen Hopkins, 3D Line Dancers, Men Behaving Badly, Benjamin Sheridan and Answer the Muse on Aug. 4.

The Oxford Stage will feature Al Biles & GenJam, Charles Emanuel, Paradigm Shift, Jackson Cavalier, Chris Wilson and Galileo Band on Aug. 3, and Larry Compa, The Sugargliders, Sam Nitsch, Chaz and the Dazzlers, Galileo Band, and Harmonic Dirt on Aug. 4.

The Somerton Stage lineup consists of Free Agent, Agape Black Belt Center, Sam Nitsch, Josh Shapiro, Kaylin Cervini and Aaron Rizzo Trio on Aug. 3, and Al Biles & GenJam, Main Street Players and Elvio’s Camp ROC Star on Aug. 4.

Free parking is available behind Gleason Works, 1000 University Ave., on Atlantic Avenue and Elton Street, and at Monroe Square on Monroe Avenue at Union Street.

Shuttles will operate from Monroe Square, dropping off at Alexander Street, and Gleason Works, dropping off at Culver Road. Both shuttles will make an intermediate stop at East Avenue and Oxford Street. The round trip costs $3.

Dogs, pets, bicycles, skateboards, roller blades and alcohol are not allowed on Park Avenue during the festival. Admission is free.

Visit rochesterevents.com/park-ave-festival for information.