An early morning police pursuit through multiple towns and two counties ended with the arrest of 34-year-old Wilber Quintana in the Town of Hopewell on Tuesday. Deputies said Quintana was driving a stolen car.

An early morning police pursuit through multiple towns and two counties ended with the arrest of a Rochester man in the Town of Hopewell.

It started in Livingston County; deputies called in support from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office after the suspect's car crossed county lines.

Deputies said 34-year-old Wilber Quintana of Rochester was driving a stolen car.

Ontario County Sheriff's deputies put down a stop stick, a device deployed to stop vehicles and prevent further pursuits, on Route 5 in the Town of Canandaigua. A rolling road block was also set up in Hopewell, which is where the chase ultimately ended shortly after 4 a.m. on Route 5. It is unknown how long the pursuit lasted.

Quintana was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and several other vehicle and traffic violations.

There were no reports of injuries during this incident.