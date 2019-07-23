As the summer rolls on, families in the Canandaigua City School District are preparing for back-to-school shopping. For many, however, this can be a source of anxiety.

Some families may have to choose between paying bills and buying supplies, a pair of sneakers and some clothes for their kids. The Spot Canandaigua has worked to change this since 2016.

The Spot — lead by Executive Director Sarah Chilson and her team of volunteers — has grown beyond the confines of her garage, where it started.

“Thanks to the hard work of our volunteers, coupled with the willingness of our school district staff to work with us to help children in need, we have been able to expand The Spot to include a large new home base resource room in the Primary-Elementary School, as well as resource spaces in the middle school and Academy,” Chilson said.

The Spot provides free school supplies, clothing, shoes, food support and resources to approximately 350 students in need.

“We work with teachers in the district to understand what kids in their classes will need throughout the year, so that we can have those items in stock at our August shopping day,” Chilson said. “Everything from backpacks to binders, even headphones and new socks and underwear. We want these kids to leave with everything they will need for the school year.”

The Spot is available all year through permanent rooms in the Canandaigua schools. Students and teachers can obtain school supplies, snacks, clothing and shoes. Teachers and social workers identify needs a child might have, then access supplies or put in a special request.

The Spot is fundraising to allow for an expansion of the Foodlink Backpack program through Canandaigua Churches in Action, which provides food packs to over 160 students each month while school is in session.

“If a child is hungry at home, research shows that they are negatively impacted at school and have a harder time learning in the classroom,” Chilson said. “We aim to help kids in food-insecure families, so that they can learn without having to worry about where dinner is coming from.”

Nick Sergeant, of FLX Software, created an official website for The Spot. This allows families to request help, keeps the public updated with programs, and provides ways to donate.

"We were very excited to hear from Sarah about an opportunity to work on the new Spot website,” Sergeant said. “Our primary focus is providing tech solutions for local businesses and being able to work with this local organization for such a great cause was an absolute pleasure. We hope to continue working with local businesses by providing custom technology solutions that make an impact."

“Thanks to Nick and FLX Software, we are able to communicate our programs to the public and provide an easy way to facilitate the generosity of so many amazing and caring people in Canandaigua,” Chilson said.

Visit thespotcanandaigua.org for information.