The Entrepreneurs Network is accepting applications for its second Women Business Accelerator in Monroe County through Aug. 31.

The Accelerator is designed for management-level women in women-owned or -led businesses that are scaling for growth. TEN will offer training in new and best practices in human resources, marketing and sales integration, finances, and operations.

Participants will attend nine sessions over four months. Email jeankase@ten-ny.org or visit ten-ny.org/apply-women-accelerator for information.