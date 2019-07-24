Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Irondequoit

Ela Kodzas and Siobhan Plouffe, of Irondequoit, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester.

Penfield

Hannah Dugan, of Penfield, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in visual communication design from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Shannon Johansen, Kristen Kuberka, Jessica Riley and Sarah Timmerman, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Christian Leonardi, of Penfield, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in finance from Miami University in Ohio.

Karin Theobald, of Penfield, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester.

Rochester

Imani Almodovar, Jessica Byrnes, Kristina Chatt, Kaderia Cox, Moises Ferreras, Anna Lootens, Rachael Moyles and Marissa Tortora, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Zachary Fox, Christopher Guzman and William Schepp, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Purchase College.

Kylee Kanealey, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Kanealey, a criminal justice major, was named to the 2018-19 East Coast Conference commissioner’s honor roll.

Grace Myers, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 graded units and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Webster

Alyssa Bileschi, Kati Horning, Riley O’Grodnik, Caitlyn Paris-Woods, Natalya Posnick, Delaney St. George and Amanda Stroh, of Webster, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nicholas Boyer, of Webster, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Hofstra University in Hempstead.

Lydia Capicotto, of Webster, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average.

Anna Henry, of Webster, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Purchase College.

The Empire 8 Conference named Elmira College student Leah Manou, of Webster, to its spring 2019 president’s list. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.