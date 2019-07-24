Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Gates

Daniel Sweet, of Gates, was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at The College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Hilton

Daria Burge, of Hilton, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in TV production and studies from Hofstra University in Hempstead.

Rochester

Sophia Cavacos, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore. To be eligible, students must complete at least 15 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average.

Meaghan Flaherty and Kelly Martin, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 with bachelor’s degrees in dance and global studies, respectively, from Hofstra University in Hempstead.

Samantha King, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Albright College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must take at least three graded courses and earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.