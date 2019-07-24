Providence Housing Development Corp. held a ribbon-cutting on July 19 to celebrate the opening of Durand Senior Apartments, a new affordable housing development for seniors age 55-plus, located at 4225 and 4250 Culver Road in Irondequoit.

Durand Senior Apartments features 65 one- and five two-bedroom apartments. The apartments replace vacant church lots next to PHDC’s St. Salome Apartments (St. Salome Church) and at the former location of Durand United Church of Christ. The Durand complex is also home to St. Ann’s Community Adult Day Services, which provides medical and social adult day care services to the community at large.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul; U.S. Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-District 25; Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo; Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo; State Sen. Rich Funk, R-District 55, community representative; Gloria Hunter,

Irondequoit Development director of Development Services; Kerry Ivers, president of Greater Rochester Housing Partnership; Theodora Finn, long-time pastor of Durand United Church of Christ; Rev. Timothy Meyer; and executives from Providence Housing, St. Ann’s Community and New York State Homes and Community Renewal participated in the ceremony.

The following businesses and funding partners were recognized for their commitment to affordable housing and PHDC’s mission over the past 25 years: Catenary Construction Corp., Chicago Title, County of Monroe, GRHP, Hunt Capital Partners, JP Morgan Chase, LECESSE Construction Services, NYSHCR, Oxford Consulting, Stantec engineering services, SWBR Architects, the town of Irondequoit, St. Ann’s Community and Underberg and Kessler attorneys.

Durand Senior Apartments offers seven fully wheelchair accessible units, three units for the hearing/visually impaired and all apartments are handicap visitable or adaptable.

Visit providencehousing.org or call (585) 544-9151 for more information and to apply.