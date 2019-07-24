The James Monroe High School Class of 1969 will have its 50-year reunion on Aug. 9-10.

Alumni from all classes will meet at Blades, 1280 University Ave., from 7 to 10 p.m. This event costs $20.

Students can tour the school at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10. Sticky buns and coffee will be provided. Dinner will be served by Madeline’s Catering from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Olmsted Lodge in Highland Park, 171 Reservoir Ave., Rochester. This event costs $50.

Registration and pre-payment are required for all events. Call (585) 244-5061 or visit bit.ly/2Y2Y40G for information.