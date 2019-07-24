Greece Town Board honors local Scouts

Matthew Picco, of Boy Scout Troop 278, and Jamison Staub and Jordan Staub, of Troop 240, each received a town of Greece Eagle Scout Recognition Medal at a recent town board meeting.

The medal goes to residents achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Scouts had to complete a community service project to earn this rank.

Picco built a patio, picnic table and benches for the North Greece Fire Department near Paddy Hill.

Jamison Staub designed and assembled cold frame garden boxes for Homesteads for Hope in Spencerport.

Jordan Staub organized a group of volunteers and secured resources to clean up and beautify a 3/4-mile path at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Local soldiers re-enlist with National Guard

Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Belmonte, of North Chili, and Spc. Vanessa Morales, of Rochester, recently re-enlisted to continue service with the New York Army National Guard.

Belmonte serves with the Headquarters 153rd Troop Command (Brigade). Morales is assigned to the Company C (Medical), 427th Brigade Support Battalion.

The New York National Guard is the executive agency responsible to the governor for managing the state’s military forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia and Guard.