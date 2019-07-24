Starting Monday, July 29, the stores in Ithaca and Corning will no longer use plastic.

Starting Monday, July 29, the stores in Ithaca and Corning will no longer use plastic.

Instead, paper bags will be available for five cents each.

Wegmans says its goal is to get people to use reusable bags, eliminating the need to charge.

The company plans to eliminate plastic bags at all its stores before the statewide ban takes effect in March of 2020.