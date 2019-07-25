Master Gardeners will lead a turtle planter workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, 480 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

Participants will change a 10-inch hanging basket into a turtle planter for the garden or patio. Succulents will be provided. Attendees need to bring gloves, wire cutters, long-nosed pliers and a knife.

The workshop costs $15. Be sure to include name, address and phone number when registering. Call 585-394-3977, ext. 427 or email nea8@cornell.edu for information.