On July 20, 1969, an American opened the exit hatch of his Lunar Module, climbed down a flimsy low-gravity ladder, and stepped onto the surface of the moon — the first human to do so. Homo sapiens was no longer Earth-bound! It was an emotional, historic, and global moment. And a personal one for me, because I was an engineer on a Grumman Aircraft team that built the Lunar Module in Bethpage, Long Island in the 1960s.

I worked on many Lunar Module simulations, covering all stages of the Lunar Module's role — separating from the orbiting "mother ship" (CSM), descending towards the moon's surface, landing on it, lifting off, orbital insertion, rendezvousing with the CSM, and then docking with it. Needless to day, I have many "Lunar Module" memories. Here are a few random anecdotes.

One of my tasks was to write the software to calculate the orbital trajectory of the Lunar Module after each simulated "burnout," to see if it would make it safely back to the orbiting Command Service Module, and thence home to Earth. If its rocket fuel ran out, there was no second chance. The software I wrote was based on Kepler's 300-year-old equations of planetary motion, coded in the Fortran language, typed onto punched cards, and entered by hand into an IBM 1401 computer.

Once, we got the math sign for the moon's spin wrong in our equations, making the moon's spin work against us, rather than for us. An expensive mistake, but caught in time, because it was only a simulation — albeit long, complex, and expensive ...

The astronauts in some of our simulators sat in cockpits at the end of hydraulic arms controlled by computers and powered by huge motors — so powerful that if the computer sent a false signal, the astronaut in the cockpit could quickly be shaken to death. Vigilant safety engineers were always on standby. But still, within moments of beginning each new simulation run, each astronaut "accidentally" lifted a cover and hit the pilot's shut-down "chicken switch" — typically with an apology for the "error," delivered in a "The Right Stuff" drawl.

At first, no one knew for sure how deep the lunar dust was. So initial Lunar Modules had a long probe under them, to kill the rocket engine if the dust was too dense or deep for human control.

All in all, an amazing experience to have shared in.

Francis D.R. Coleman resides in Bloomfield.