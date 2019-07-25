They are the champions: While the band's heyday as a recording juggernaut was in the 1970s and '80s, it's safe to say the music of Queen has never gone out of fashion.

The English group's classic hits have been staples in movies and sporting events as well as classic-rock radio, and the band (with original members Brian May and Roger Taylor as the constants) has continued to tour, with such singers as Adam Lambert or Bad Company's Paul Rodgers stepping in on lead vocals for the late charismatic frontman Freddie Mercury. Last year was an even more Queenly year than usual with the release of the Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," taking the name from the unprecendented 1975 hybrid of balladry, hard rock and opera. Thunderbolt and lightning, indeed.

Queen fans, take note: This fall, "We Will Rock You — The Musical" makes its way to Rochester for a one-night performance at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Kodak Center, 200 W. Ridge Road, Rochester. Tickets are now on sale to the public at the Kodak Center box office or in person, starting at $39.50 (plus applicable fees).

Produced by Annerin Theatricals in Alberta, Canada, "We Will Rock You" packages several of the band's songs — "I Want to Break Free," "Under Pressure," "Somebody to Love," "We Are the Champions" and over a score more — into "a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders" and "a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage," according to a SMG Operations at Kodak Center release.

While you're booking your "We Will Rock You" tickets, check out other upcoming shows at Kodak Center, a sampling of which follows:

Aug. 16: Chevy Chase live with a screening of "Caddyshack"

Sept. 13: Kevin James

Sept. 20: Randy Rainbow

Sept. 27: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!

Oct. 24: Kenny G

Oct. 25: Kip Moore

Oct. 27: Vince Gill

Oct. 29: Gordon Lightfoot

Nov. 7: Black Violin

Nov. 8: Kansas

Dec. 6: Lewis Black

Tell me more, tell me more

"Grease" has been the word ever since the 1971 musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey took the stage — and especially since John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John embodied the roles of Danny and Sandy in the 1978 film version, which has made enduring hits of song like "Summer Nights," "You're the One That I Want" and "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

On Thursday, July 25, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra pays its respects to Rydell High, the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies when the RPO travels to Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC), 3355 Marvin Sands Blvd., Hopewell, to perform the film score while the movie itself is screened. The show starts at 8 p.m., with the gates open at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; check out cmacevents.com or Ticketmaster outlets.

Also coming up at CMAC: On Saturday, July 27, Chris Stapleton brings his "All-American Road Show" to town, along with special guests Margo Price and the Marcus King Band (gates 5:30 p.m., show 7 p.m.) Then Train and the Goo Goo Dolls, melodic rockers from the '90s and beyond, perform next Friday, Aug. 2, with opener Allen Stone. Then on Tuesday, Aug. 6, the RPO returns to CMAC to perform with Sarah MacLachlan (gates 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m.)

A Scandinavian story

Next Thursday, Aug. 1, storyteller Didrik Söderström will bring a Scandinavian folk tale to life at Writers & Books, 740 University Ave., Rochester. Söderström will present "East of the Sun, West of the Moon," the story of a young woman who ventures to rescue her lost love and reclaim what was hers, according to a Writers & Books release.

Söderström is founder of The Hnossa Project, in which artists source Scandinavian histories, sagas, folktales and myths to find the stories to fashion into live storytelling, prose, film, webcomics and music.

"East of the Sun, West of the Moon" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Admission is $12 for the general public, $10 for Writers & Books members.