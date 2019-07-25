CenterStage Theatre of the Rochester Jewish Community Center will present the new release Broadway musical “Newsies” July 20-28.

The show is based on the historical newsboy strike of 1899.

“Newsies” will be performed at 8 p.m. on July 20 and 27; 2 p.m. on July 21, 25 and 28; and 7:30 p.m. on July 23-25 at the JCC CenterStage Theatre, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Tickets are $33 for general admission, $29 for JCC members and $20 for students.

Visit jcccenterstage.org or call (585) 461-2000 for tickets and information.