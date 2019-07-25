In a recent article (July 11 issue) about the challenges of wet fields, fifth-generation farmer Fred Lightfoote talks about having soggy springs “year after year” lately, unlike the occasional problems of the past. His personal experience matches the scientific consensus about climate change.

The U.S. government’s Fourth National Climate Assessment predicts more, and more intense, precipitation for the Northeast. Along with agriculture, the report predicts negative consequences for winter recreation, human health and natural ecosystems including fisheries.

Some climate change is already happening, but we can lessen the future impact by making changes now. There’s a bipartisan bill in Congress that would gradually raise the price of carbon-based fuels to encourage alternatives, while returning the funds raised to the taxpayers to offset the costs of conversion. Visit energyinnovationact.org for details, then let your congressional representatives know if reducing climate change is a priority for you!

Peter Collinge

Henrietta