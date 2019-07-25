Carl was rescued from a farm situation. His mom was hit by a car and his sibling was killed by a neighborhood dog. He and his brothers were taken to a foster home. Carl is friendly, purring and seeking attention.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.