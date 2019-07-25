New courts at Sonnenberg Park are in high demand, according to Canandaigua officials

CANANDAIGUA — Two years ago, nearly 50 pickleball enthusiasts — many dressed in green and blue T-shirts — came out to a City Council committee meeting, asking for a better place to play.

And on Wednesday morning, even more of the community’s pickleball players came out to Sonnenberg Park for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the community’s new outdoor courts.

About 75 people attended the ceremony, according to Kathy Wegman, a member of the Canandaigua Pickleball Group and one of the people who made a presentation to members of City Council back in 2017 about the need for more courts.

“The courts are a dream come true — surpassed our expectations,” Wegman said.

The city and town of Canandaigua joined together to pay for repurposing of the park’s tennis courts and creating eight pickleball courts.

Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin said the ribbon cutting was not only a celebration of the collaboration of the town and city, but also one for the players who requested the courts.

“This came from the community and goes to our core values of participatory and responsive government,” Goodwin said. “This is a fantastic project. We couldn’t be happier with it.”

The courts opened July 10. On that first day, all eight courts were in use and seven people were waiting, Wegman said.

“The courts are used every day,” Wegman said.

Members of the Canandaigua Pickleball Group, which is a recreational group that promotes pickleball and plays for fun, use the courts mornings and Monday and Wednesday evenings.

Everyone, no matter the skill level and age, is welcome, Wegman said.

Now, because of the park’s increased use, the city is working on making parking easier for visitors, which is a good problem to have, Goodwin said.

“It means people are using our parks,” Goodwin said. “It’s nice to have park facilities like this not just for our youth, but for all ages.”

And it could see even more use in a few more weeks. The hope is to have a nationally sanctioned pickleball tournament in September, with a plan to grow from there, Goodwin said.

The tournament may be dedicated to the memory of the late Dick Budynas, who was instrumental in making the courts a reality but passed away 10 days before their opening.

Budynas joined Wegman in presenting to City Council in 2007 as well as doing a lot of the behind-the-scenes planning to make the courts a reality. A mechanical engineer, he used his computer-aided design, or CAD, program to design the courts and he chose the color scheme, Wegman said.

“He was a great partner in the endeavor,” Wegman said. “He would have been pleased.”