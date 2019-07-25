After more than 10 years of dormancy, a vacant mall is about to experience rebirth. Crews will descend on Skyview on the Ridge, 285 Medley Centre Parkway, Irondequoit, in the coming week to start the transformation. The goal is to prepare the property for occupancy by the initial tenants and entice new businesses to locate in one of the most well-known properties in Monroe County.

Crews will replace the roof first, refashion the two main entrances and convert 100,000 square feet of the former food court into a spectacular model space that prospective tenants can tour.

“I can’t wait for people to see what we have envisioned at Skyview on the Ridge,” said Angelo Ingrassia, the developer who has owned the property since January 2016. “We are building a showcase area that is about as big as a city block, so business owners can tour the facility and see all the potential that lies in this property.”

If tenants need a particular space built to specifications, Ingrassia has an additional 500,000 square for them to consider and architects ready to create.

Already, two tenants have signed leases with Skyview on the Ridge. St. Ann’s Community will expand its adult day health care program, Home Connection, to provide quality services for older adults and people with disabilities in the fall of 2020. St Ann’s can double the number of people served by moving to a larger space. Pathstone, a nationally recognized human service organization, plans to create senior housing in the former Sears site as well as in a separate building to be constructed to the east of Skyview on the Ridge proper.

Overall, there is very little commercial space left for new structures to be built in Irondequoit, so town leaders are proposing to refashion 43,000 square feet of space and create a community center at Skyview on the Ridge. It would be located adjacent to the North Entrance on East Ridge Road, and have a gymnasium, fitness center and community meeting rooms designed on two levels. The town of Irondequoit will hold a referendum to get approval for the community center on Tuesday, July 30. There are also plans for Skyview to provide space for the Irondequoit Police Department, as well.

Crews have been prepping the structure for repurposing over the past year. They performed behind-the-scenes work including the dismantling and removal of the carousel, which was shipped to China in late June. Soon, the public will notice the construction of two new main entrances on the north and south sides of the former mall. Designs for those entrances feature a high-tech, modular look and compliment the glass cupolas on the rooftop.

Already, the brokerage team has seen a robust interest in the property from potential tenants.

“The property is being marketed to attract a wide variety of office, medical, flex, community and commercial/retail space,” said John Manilla, president of Pyramid Brokerage Co. of Rochester Inc. “I think the Rochester market is eagerly anticipating the commencement of work at Skyview on the Ridge. This will stimulate our team efforts to bring new business to Irondequoit and the surrounding area.”